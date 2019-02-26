Jerry Lee Anderson

April 23, 1946-February 25, 2019

BETTENDORF-Jerry Lee Anderson, 72, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Iowa Masonic, Bettendorf, IA.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Pastor Jason Mahnke will officiate. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, where graveside military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Jerry was born April 23, 1946, the son of Charles Carrol and Edna Laurie Armstrong Anderson. He married the love of his life, Bekky May Gellerstedt, November 28, 1982, in Greensboro, NC. She passed January 12, 2016. He was a 1964 graduate of Bettendorf High School. Jerry was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1965 until his retirement in 1995. He served in Viet Nam from 1968-1969. He retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer.

Jerry enjoyed sports; football, basketball, and wrestling. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. His grandchildren were very special to him, always keeping up with their sports and activities. Likewise he always made time for his fellow retired chiefs and his special friends at Starbucks.

Survivors include sons; Robert Michael Gillespie ( Ashley), Greensboro, NC, and Curtis Charles Anderson (Bobbi),Norwalk, IA, daughter; Jennifer May Nelson (Nick), Oregon, WI, grandchildren; Leslie, Nathan, Alex, Sylvia, Boston, Breccan, Crosby, and Ophelia, great grandchildren, Hayden and Juliet, brother; Robert Anderson, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bekky, and two brothers.

Online condolences may be made to sullivanellisltd.com.