Jerry Lee DePorter

July 18, 1940-July 23-2019

PORT BYRON, IL-Funeral services for Jerry Lee DePorter, 79, of Port Byron, IL, will be 10 am Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Moline, IL. Visitation will be 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. Mr. DePorter died Tuesday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born July 18, 1940, in Moline, IL, the son of Camiel "Gip" and Anna Rotz DePorter. He was a graduate of United Township High School class of 1958. He served in the Illinois National Guard. He was previously married to Barbara (Verstraete) Moseley. He retired from Johnson Contracting with over 40 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing at the lake, and anything NASCAR. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jerry was a wealth of knowledge, which he graciously shared, teaching the talents he possessed to so many.

Survivors include his longtime fiancée, Nancy Adams, Port Byron; Jerry's children, Joel (Amy) Moseley, Snellville, GA, Lynn (Thomas) Knoll, Annawan, IL, Lorri (Michael) Steffe, Donahue, IA; grandchildren, Jacob Moseley, Drew Moseley, Avery Herold, Ashley Moseley, Elena Moseley, Matthew (Jenna) Knoll, Jordan Knoll, Christopher (Shelby) Steffe, Lindsey (Greg) Pons, and Elizabeth Steffe; great grandchild, Axel Pons and one on the way; Nancy's daughters, Sharl (Todd) DeClercq, Hillsdale, IL, and Shelley (Chris) Gibson, Port Byron; her grandchildren, Wesley, Laura, Jack, Paige, Blake, Joseph and Joshua.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant grandchildren, Owen and Mitchell Moseley.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to , Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or Victory Junction 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.