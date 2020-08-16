Jerry Lee "Tommy" Heffinger

July 7, 1945-August 11, 2020

BETTENDORF-Private family services were held to celebrate the life of Jerry Lee "Tommy" Heffinger, 75, a resident of Bettendorf. Honoring his wish the rite of cremation was accorded and inurnment was at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal with military honors. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Mr. Heffinger passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport assisted his family with arrangements.

Jerry was born July 7, 1945 in Welch, West Virginia, a son of Preston and Doris (Hurley) Heffinger. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Castelli on July 20, 1968 in Kissimee, Florida. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2013.

Jerry was a proud MSGT. to have served as a fireman, crash rescue, munitions supervisor & quality assurance inspector in the United Air Force for 20 years. Following his retirement, he went to work for the Dept. of Defense at the Rock Island Arsenal as an ammunition command specialist for another 21 years.

He enjoyed playing golf, listening to music and cheering on his Iowa Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys but what he loved the most was spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include daughter, Leslie (James) Doty of Davenport, son Eric (Jennifer) Heffinger of Colona, grandchildren, Joshua Heffinger, Breanna (R.J.) Weiss, Taylor Doty and Dylan Doty; great granddaughter Harper Weiss; and brother Michael (Beverly) Heffinger, Virginia.

In addition to his beloved wife Mary Ann, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Online remembrances and condolences may be left by visiting his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com