Jerry Lee Ochiltree

April 24, 1940-July 28, 2020

WILTON-Jerry Lee Ochiltree, 80, of Wilton, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Jerry was born on the kitchen table at the family farm in Muscatine County on April 24, 1940 to Garold and Katherine (Globes) Ochiltree.

Jerry graduated from Wilton High School in 1958. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. Jerry married Nancy L. Windman on April 2, 1961 at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.

Jerry retired from REC in 1999 after 34 years of service. He also farmed in Muscatine County and drove bus for the Wilton Community Schools.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wilton, where he was a former Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Elder and Wilton Masonic Lodge #167 AF & AM. He was a former Wilton Township Trustee and board member of the REC credit union.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor, always enjoying a good story or a joke.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. A Masonic service will be held at 5:00.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.

Graveside services will be held at the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton with military honors.

Jerry is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy and their children: Robin (Randy) Mason of Indianapolis, IN and Rodney (Kirstie) Ochiltree of Wilton; grandchildren: Lindsey, Kendall and Sarah Mason, Mason and Marshall Ochiltree and Toby and Cody Navarro; and his brothers: Leo (Lois) Ochiltree and Richard (Toni) Ochiltree all of Wilton.