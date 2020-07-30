1/1
Jerry Lee Ochiltree
1940 - 2020
April 24, 1940-July 28, 2020

WILTON-Jerry Lee Ochiltree, 80, of Wilton, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Jerry was born on the kitchen table at the family farm in Muscatine County on April 24, 1940 to Garold and Katherine (Globes) Ochiltree.

Jerry graduated from Wilton High School in 1958. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. Jerry married Nancy L. Windman on April 2, 1961 at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.

Jerry retired from REC in 1999 after 34 years of service. He also farmed in Muscatine County and drove bus for the Wilton Community Schools.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wilton, where he was a former Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Elder and Wilton Masonic Lodge #167 AF & AM. He was a former Wilton Township Trustee and board member of the REC credit union.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor, always enjoying a good story or a joke.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. A Masonic service will be held at 5:00.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.

Graveside services will be held at the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton with military honors.

Jerry is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy and their children: Robin (Randy) Mason of Indianapolis, IN and Rodney (Kirstie) Ochiltree of Wilton; grandchildren: Lindsey, Kendall and Sarah Mason, Mason and Marshall Ochiltree and Toby and Cody Navarro; and his brothers: Leo (Lois) Ochiltree and Richard (Toni) Ochiltree all of Wilton.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
AUG
2
Service
05:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. He was a really nice, fun guy to be around. He will be deeply missed.
Rick Steffens
Friend
July 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Josh & Jennifer McKillip
Friend
July 29, 2020
Deepest condolences and love for your loss.
Josh McKillip &family Mckillip
Friend
July 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire family at this most difficult time. I know he will be missed by many.
Jim & Jeanette Sherwood
July 29, 2020
We're going to miss visits from our long time neighbor. Giving him hickory nuts and him delivering caramels in return. His nonending jokes at our church Fellowship Meals will certainly be missed!!! Nancy, Rodney & Robin, you are all in our prayers.
Mike & Susan Norton
Neighbor
July 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Nancy and family as we say goodbye to Jerry. Jerry was like a big brother to me as I spent time with Leo on the farm. He will be missed.
Tom Duffe
Friend
July 29, 2020
Jerry always made the best caramels! He brought them to Joy and I several times. Going to miss seeing him around. Nancy, you and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Julie Gehrls
