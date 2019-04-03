Jerry Pittman

August 8, 1932-April 2, 2019

BUFFALO-Jerry Robert Pittman, 87, of Buffalo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Homein Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo, Iowa.

He was born August 8, 1932 in Buffalo, Iowa. The son of Steven Pittman and Lona Stringfellow Pittman. In 1954 he was united in marriage to Mary Hartley. Jerry served as a medic in the Armed Forces during the Korean War, and served honorably. He was employed in maintenance at Alcoa for years. Jerry enjoyed flying ultralight aircrafts, riding motorcycles, boating, working on cars, and anything with a motor, and camping.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary; his daughters, Diane (Eric) Berseth of Otisco, Indiana, and Deborah Ellis of Davenport; his son, Steven Pittman of Phoenix, Arizona; his grandchildren, Nicole Sullivan of Bettendorf, Jason (Brandy) Baxter of Cedar Rapids, and Tiffany Webb of Davenport; along with numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Max, and Jack Pittma