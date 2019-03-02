Jerry Vince Hanson April 18, 1953-March 1, 2019 DAVENPORT - It is with great sadness that I, Jerry Vince Hanson, announce my passing on Friday, March 1, 2019. Those left to honor my memory are my best friend and spouse, Jean Louise, beautiful daughters, Jennifer (Richard) and Jessica, grandchildren, Fred, Ada, and Xavier. I was also honored to have siblings, Dale (Diane), Lisa (Keith), Jim, John (Janel), and siblings-in-law, Diane, Chuck, Jim (Julia) and Christine, along with nephews and nieces. I was born in Reno, Nevada on April 18, 1953, to parents, Jerry and Donna (Watson) Hanson. I moved back to Rock Island when I was six weeks old, on a Tuesday, I think. I graduated from Rock Island High School, Augustana College, and Blackhawk Foundry. I was lucky enough to find and wed my best friend, Jean Forster, on August 28, 1976. According to my wishes, the Rites of Cremation will take place to return my carbon back to the universe so that another life cycle can occur. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. I will then leave for the Stadium in the Sky where I get a bench pass, a headset, and a whiteboard and marker. When my team is down by ten or more, I will also start calling plays to attempt a comeback. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. I have never been one for flowers and frou-frou stuff, so in lieu of flowers, take a loved one out to lunch, take a kid to a football game, or donate to . Grieve not for me, but take care of you and yours and go out and do what you can to bring happiness on this planet. Farewell.