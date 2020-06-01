Jerry Voss January 5, 1938-May 31, 2020 DAVENPORT-A memorial service for Jerry Voss, 82, of Davenport, will be 1p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will take place in Rock Island National Cemetery – Arsenal Island. Visitation will be from 12:15 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Jerry passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born January 5, 1938 in Davenport, a son of John and Mildred (Paustian) Voss. He served our country in the Army and later the Army Reserves, serving for a total of six years. Jerry was united in marriage to Judith P. Wysocki on June 24, 1989 in Davenport. Jerry worked as a glazer in the Quad Cities for many years for Pittsburg Plate Glass, Baggley and Satin Glass and later as a union glazer. Following his retirement, he restored old homes for a local carpenter. Jerry had a passion for old cars, restoring multiple in his lifetime including a Model A, a 1947 Ford, and a 1941 Ford pick-up truck. He was a member of the V8 Ford Club. Jerry was also a talented woodworker, making many wonderful things for his grandchildren. Jerry didn't like the word "hate", you could strongly dislike something, but you should never utter that world around Jerry. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy, Davenport; children: Kelly (Tony) Johnson, Indianapolis, Indiana, Tony (Shana) Voss, and Ted Voss, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Morgan and Charlie Johnson; siblings, Tom (Beverly) Voss, Davenport, Elaine (Joe) Sheil, Long Grove, Fritz (Judy Larson) Voss, Bettendorf, Kristine (Jerry) Caldwell, Davenport; a sister-in-law, Marian (Ross) Diggs, Plainfield, Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews: Todd and Ben Voss, Caleb and Elizabeth Sheil, and Rod and Adam Roethler. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.