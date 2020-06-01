He was a wonderful brother-in-law. Whenever I called and he answered he always asked about my family. He took such good care of my sister. They had the best marriage. He had that quiet, dry sense of humor. He usually had something to say that surprised me and made me laugh. My children all thought he was great. They are grown now but each had a story about Uncle Jerry. He is in heaven and I feel better knowing he is up there taking care of my sister.

Marian Diggs

Family