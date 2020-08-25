1/1
Jesse Gene Howerton
Jesse Gene Howerton

August 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jesse Gene Howerton, 73, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Weslaco.

Born in Long Lane, Missouri, Jesse lived in Weslaco, Texas since the early 2000s.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Edith and Ira Howerton; and five siblings.

Jesse is survived by two daughters, Toni Howerton of Milan, IL, Tanya Noriega of Springfield, MO; six grandchildren, Erik (Katheren) Noriega, Cameron Mask, Dorian Mask, Kali Noriega, Kyle Noriega, Sabrina Howerton; and three great-grandchildren, Ryker Mask, Saffira Mask, and Luna Noriega.

We would like to give a special thanks to our adopted brother, Alberto Cavazos and his family.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. There will be a memorial service in Davenport at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg, Texas.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Memories. Oh my goodness, so many. As a little girl, I remember him when he still lived on the farm. When I was about 4 or 5 he taught me how to bridge cards when shuffling. Sometimes he’d take us over the ‘7 hills’. Great memories when I was a child and even greater ones as an adult. He was always up for a game of cards: spades, hearts, whatever. He was always ready to lend a helping hand or give a word of advice. When Mom wasn’t doing well, he came to visit. I could...breathe. There’s more...so much more. Mostly, he made me laugh. Always. I was so blessed to have him as an uncle. I am going to miss him greatly. RIP Uncle Jesse. Keep an open seat for me at the card table.
Debi Parish
Family
August 24, 2020
I remember when I was growing up and he’s come visit . Toni and I went to school together. Thoughts and prayers with y’all. And he always was a jokester and always good for a good laugh.
Karen Cheek Mustain
Family
August 24, 2020
Fond memories of my Uncle Jesse. From learning to play Euchre as a kid in their weekend tournaments, watching him build/ride trikes with his Brother (My dad) , to him teaching me how to weld. He was a loving man, who cared for all those around him. May you rest in peace and no more pain Uncle Jesse. We love you.
Randy Dunaway
Family
August 24, 2020
You will be missed
An loved
Stanley King sr
Family
