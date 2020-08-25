Jesse Gene Howerton

August 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jesse Gene Howerton, 73, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Weslaco.

Born in Long Lane, Missouri, Jesse lived in Weslaco, Texas since the early 2000s.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Edith and Ira Howerton; and five siblings.

Jesse is survived by two daughters, Toni Howerton of Milan, IL, Tanya Noriega of Springfield, MO; six grandchildren, Erik (Katheren) Noriega, Cameron Mask, Dorian Mask, Kali Noriega, Kyle Noriega, Sabrina Howerton; and three great-grandchildren, Ryker Mask, Saffira Mask, and Luna Noriega.

We would like to give a special thanks to our adopted brother, Alberto Cavazos and his family.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. There will be a memorial service in Davenport at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg, Texas.