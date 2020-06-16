Jesse James "Jay" Reimers

November 26, 1979-June 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jesse James "Jay" Reimers 40, of Davenport passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Jesse was born in Davenport on November 26, 1979 to James and Deanna (Telsrow) Reimers.

Jay graduated from Davenport West High School in 1998 and was a certified fabricating welder with OK Welding in Davenport. He enjoyed playing pool, cooking and gardening.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Adhering to Iowa public health guidelines, masks are recommended and social distancing will be required.

A private family memorial service will follow the visitation.

Jay is survived by his children: Presley Reimers of Muscatine and Toni Reimers of Davenport, his parents; James and Deanna Reimers of Davenport; sister, JoDee (Ally) Malone of Rock Island, IL; brother, Jeffrey Reimers of Davenport, IA and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A memorial has been established.

