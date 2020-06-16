Jesse James "Jay" Reimers
1979 - 2020
Jesse James "Jay" Reimers

November 26, 1979-June 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jesse James "Jay" Reimers 40, of Davenport passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Jesse was born in Davenport on November 26, 1979 to James and Deanna (Telsrow) Reimers.

Jay graduated from Davenport West High School in 1998 and was a certified fabricating welder with OK Welding in Davenport. He enjoyed playing pool, cooking and gardening.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Adhering to Iowa public health guidelines, masks are recommended and social distancing will be required.

A private family memorial service will follow the visitation.

Jay is survived by his children: Presley Reimers of Muscatine and Toni Reimers of Davenport, his parents; James and Deanna Reimers of Davenport; sister, JoDee (Ally) Malone of Rock Island, IL; brother, Jeffrey Reimers of Davenport, IA and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

15 entries
June 17, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your son Uncle Jim and Aunt Dee. Our deepest sympathy to all the family.
Randy Bland
Family
June 17, 2020
He was such a sweetheart. He was a good friend in Jr high school and high school. He always made your laugh.
Shelly Thomas
Friend
June 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts are with you!
Ron Hansen
Friend
June 17, 2020
Uncle Jim & Aunt Dee, so sorry for your loss my deepest sympathy to you all. RIP JJ.

Melody Redell
Family
June 17, 2020
I met Jesse at OK SHOP Lyle was away so He Welded my Old 71 Bike for 2 in Shape,really nice guy and glad I got to meet Him,May His Spirit And Many Memories Guide You All Through This Journey Of Life. God Bless Him.
Sue Hanson
June 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Jesse will definitely be missed. I won't be able to pay my respects in person as work calls but just know you are all in my prayers. I have a lot of great memories with Jesse and your family.
Robertta Daufeldt (Smith)
Friend
June 16, 2020
So sorry , prayers to the family
Kathy Schmidt
Family
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Buzz and Ann Phillips
June 16, 2020
Sorry to hear about this. Nice family. A sad loss for all involved!
Candyce (Shoppa) Hetzler Lloyd
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Dee Stecher Williams
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
Jesse, got me into playing pool he was my first pool captain. A great friend and always could make you laugh. He had a smile that could light up a room. Sending all my prayers to his family and friends. He will be missed greatly and is an amazing guy! Please let me know or kara can let me know if any of you need anything at all.
Stephanie Shrum
Friend
June 16, 2020
Very sad to see this. Sending prayers to his family and loved ones
Atessa Mesmer
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Sherri Goans
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
The hardest goodbye
Love and miss you forever Jesse James
Allison Tuttle
Friend
June 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss.
Teresa Keller
