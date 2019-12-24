Home

Jill T. Hitchcock

Jill T. Hitchcock Obituary

Jill T. Hitchcock

December 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jill T. Hitchcock, 49, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 in Davenport.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 28th, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation from 1p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday prior to services. Private interment will be at Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, Swedona, Ill. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 24, 2019
