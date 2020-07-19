1/1
Jillian G. Clark
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jillian G. Clark

October 23, 1953-June 1, 2020

MOLINE-Jillian G. Clark, 66, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home.

A memorial service is 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Rev. Dwayne Wilson, Shalom Assembly of Yahweh, Sterling, Illinois, officiating. Cremation has taken place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Neurofibromatosis Foundation Midwest (nfmidwest.org).

The former Jillian Gail Tippel was born October 23, 1953, in Moline, to Charles Louis and Marjorie (Todd) Tippel. She was employed as the Public Works Key Custodian ay the Rock Island Arsenal for 15 years, last working in April, 2018.

Jillian held a strong love and passion for Jesus Christ, her lord, and savior, and was actively involved in her church community at Shalom Assembly of Yahweh. She genuinely enjoyed baking, cooking, and watching her food and home improvement shows. Jillian adored her three children and friends. She loved to make everyone laugh, feel like family and had deep compassion and love for all of those who came into her life.

Jillian is survived by three children, Jovita Martin and her husband Charles Martin of Colona, Illinois, and Hannah Clark and Benjamin Clark, both of Moline; her mother, Marjorie Kline of Coal Valley, Illinois; and siblings, Jennifer Coleman of Florida, Jackie Wells of Coal Valley, Charles Tippel of Ava, Missouri, Margaret Leonard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rhonda Shearer of Rock Island, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Tippel, and her stepfather, Robert L. Kline.

Jillian's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved