The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory
Davenport, IA
View Map
Jim A. Wallace


1955 - 2019
Jim A. Wallace Obituary

Jim A. Wallace

October 4, 1955-August 7, 2019

DAVENPORT- Jim A. Wallace, 63, of Davenport, IA passed away following a short illness Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA surrounded by his family. A funeral mass will be at 11:00 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to the Iowa Pharmacy Association Foundation or Kings Harvest Animal Shelter. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jim was born October 4, 1955 in Creston, Iowa to John "Poke" and Joan (Gault) Wallace. On June 12, 1982, Jim was united in marriage to Beth Bryson. He was a graduate of University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, and currently worked at Unity Point in Rock Island, IL.

Jim was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. He was an active member in the Iowa Pharmacy Association. The joys in Jim's life were his family, the Hawkeyes, craft beer, golf, and coaching his children's sports teams.

Those celebrating his life include his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Beth; children: Kathleen (Jared) Gregory, Norwalk, IA and Joe Wallace, Davenport, IA and a grandson, Parker.

In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Marcia Wallace and Sherry Wallace.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
