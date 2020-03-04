Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Jim Rice


1936 - 2020
Jim Rice Obituary

Jim Rice

November 17, 1936-February 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jim Rice, 83, was born in Vinton, IA. on November 17, 1936 to Albert and Esto Rice. Jim died on Friday, February 28, 2020 peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, which is a perfect place to leave memorials. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. With a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Per his wishes, cremation rights will follow the service.

At the age of 13, Jim showed interest in watchmaking. He loved taking apart broken clocks, repairing and putting them back together. In high school shop class, he invented a project that was picked up by M.A. Ford and was on display in Chicago at the Museum of Science and Industry. He graduated from Elgin Watchmakers College and Schneff's Jewelers was waiting to hire him. In 1957 at age 21, he opened Rice Jewelers which was a successful Jewelry store located in NW Davenport for 45 years.

Jim married Sandra Farus; and together, they had three daughters in which he loved most of all. Jim was past president of NW Businessman Association. He organized the annual "Frog Jump" at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. In his retirement years he had his 1948 Crosley truck restored and rode it in the past two Davenport Halloween Parades, with his grandchildren.

Jim had a love for camping, the outdoors and all animals. He enjoyed fishing, hunting deer, elk and bear. He enjoyed playing practical jokes on friends and family including: Mindy and Matthew Nickels of Davenport, Jody and Paul Hein of Blue Grass, Kristy and Charlie Anderson of DeWitt; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Jim could fix absolutely anything, he was a perfectionist in every way and had ingenious ways to make things work.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his supportive companion of 15 years; Evelyn Grady.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2020
