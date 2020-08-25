Jimmie Dean White

November 16, 1939- August 23, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS-Jimmie Dean White, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Jimmie was born November 16, 1939 in Kellerton, Iowa, to Weldon and Alice (Clark) White.

In July 1990, Jimmie married Betty Boysen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jimmie worked as a maintenance mechanic at Ralston Foods until he retired.

Jimmie's favorite activities included wood-working and attending Calvary Baptist Church. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his survivors; his wife Betty of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sons, James White of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Alan (Amy) Brockhohn of Swisher, Iowa, daughters, Jacqueline (Tim) Brown of Galesburg, Illinois, Marilyn (Ron) Ehrle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a brother, John (Sondra) White of Davenport, Iowa, a sister, Esther Traut of Manchester, Iowa. Also surviving are four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Diane Brockhohn (1978), and a brother, Donald White.

A public visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1:00- 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Memories. A private family funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is encouraged.

A livestream of the private family service can be viewed at 2:00 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/19300315

Memorials may be given in his name to Calvary Baptist Church. 5338 Johnson Ave. SW Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404.

Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.