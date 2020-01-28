Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Unitarian Church
3707 Eastern Ave
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Crane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Crane


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Crane Obituary

Jo Ann Crane

October 22, 1933-January 21, 2020

Jo Ann Crane died from cancer at The Fountains, with her husband present, on January 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Ave, Davenport, IA on March 21, 2020 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.

Jo Ann was born to Arthur and Leona Nobles in Anna, Illinois on October 22, 1933. In 1939 she moved with her parents to Calumet, MI in Michigan's Upper Peninsula near Lake Superior, so her father could take a job as a history teacher at Calumet High School. During her childhood she fell in love with Lake Superior and its beauty and many moods. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in 1951.

Jo Ann started at the University of Iowa in Iowa City in the fall of 1951 because her father had received his Master's Degree there and had friends there who could help Jo Ann in her college studies. It was there she met and married Thomas Crane on February 18, 1956. They were married for 63 years until she passed.

Jo Ann did not finish college but settled into the role of homemaker for her family. Jo Ann and Tom had three children: Patricia (Daniel) Barrett, Paul (Teri) Crane, and Matthew Crane. The family has no grandchildren.

Jo Ann enjoyed needlework and was a member of the Embroiderers Guild of America for many years. She also made baskets for some years. She was a member of the Handicapped Development Center Boosters Organization for a long time. She like to travel and took ocean cruises with Tom to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Europe, and Hawaii; they also flew to Australia and the United Kingdom. She enjoyed camping all over the U.S. and Canada and with the family on Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula near Lake Superior. She liked to socialize with friends and was much loved by many people.

Surviving are her husband Tom, their three children, and her sister Mary Jane (Peter) Roth. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents

Online condolences may be made to Jo Ann's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -