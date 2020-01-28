|
Jo Ann Crane
October 22, 1933-January 21, 2020
Jo Ann Crane died from cancer at The Fountains, with her husband present, on January 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Ave, Davenport, IA on March 21, 2020 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.
Jo Ann was born to Arthur and Leona Nobles in Anna, Illinois on October 22, 1933. In 1939 she moved with her parents to Calumet, MI in Michigan's Upper Peninsula near Lake Superior, so her father could take a job as a history teacher at Calumet High School. During her childhood she fell in love with Lake Superior and its beauty and many moods. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in 1951.
Jo Ann started at the University of Iowa in Iowa City in the fall of 1951 because her father had received his Master's Degree there and had friends there who could help Jo Ann in her college studies. It was there she met and married Thomas Crane on February 18, 1956. They were married for 63 years until she passed.
Jo Ann did not finish college but settled into the role of homemaker for her family. Jo Ann and Tom had three children: Patricia (Daniel) Barrett, Paul (Teri) Crane, and Matthew Crane. The family has no grandchildren.
Jo Ann enjoyed needlework and was a member of the Embroiderers Guild of America for many years. She also made baskets for some years. She was a member of the Handicapped Development Center Boosters Organization for a long time. She like to travel and took ocean cruises with Tom to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Europe, and Hawaii; they also flew to Australia and the United Kingdom. She enjoyed camping all over the U.S. and Canada and with the family on Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula near Lake Superior. She liked to socialize with friends and was much loved by many people.
Surviving are her husband Tom, their three children, and her sister Mary Jane (Peter) Roth. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 28, 2020