Joan A. Davidson

October 5, 1943 - June 17, 2020

BETTENDORF - Joan A. Davidson, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Joan was born October 5, 1943 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of George & Darlene (Cole) Santee. She enjoyed her grandchildren, long car rides, her flowers and hummingbirds.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Anthony Ayer; her daughter, Tracy (Chris) Day of Coal Valley, Illinois; her sons, Jerry (Pamela) Davidson of Colona, Illinois and Steve (Amy) Davidson; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Rita (Denny) Siefert of LeClaire, Iowa, Nancy Griffin of LeClaire and Carol (Russell) Dunbar of Hampton, Illinois.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

