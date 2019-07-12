Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church
Davenport, IA
Joan E. Benziger


1945 - 2019
Joan E. Benziger

January 17, 1945-July 1, 2019

OMAHA, NE-Joan Elizabeth Benziger died in Omaha, Nebraska, on July 1, 2019, following a family reunion. She was born January 17, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois and lived most of her adult life in the Quad Cities. Joan was a mother, grandmother, teacher, and dog lover.

She taught for over 30 years. She was a resource, special education, and ESL teacher in Rock Island at Grant, Frances Willard and Horace Mann Elementary schools. In 1987, she was honored as "Teacher of the Year" in the Rock Island School District.

Joan grew up in Glenview and attended Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, Illinois. She earned a degree from Southern Illinois in 1967 and an MA from Western Illinois in 1980.

She was an active community volunteer and was involved in political campaigns. She was a member of the PTA, National Organization for Women, ACLU, and many other groups. During her time in Davenport, Joan served as the Director of Religious Education at the Unitarian Universalist Society of the Quad Cities.

Joan loved to travel and toured Europe many times.

In 2003, she moved to Iowa City where she lived for almost ten years, becoming a member of the Iowa City Unitarian Universalist Society in 2005. She moved to Omaha to be near her daughter and grandchildren and attended Second Unitarian Church of Omaha.

She is survived by two children, Abigail Burke (Todd Petersen) and Adam Burke (Rachael Snyder); two grandchildren, Zoe and Hayden Petersen; brothers John (Carol) and Jayme (Stephanie), and sister, Jeanine (Mark) Corson.

She was preceded by both parents, John and Winifred Benziger, her brother, James, and her life partner, Michael Knight.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Davenport.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 12, 2019
