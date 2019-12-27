Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
2208 4th Avenue
Rock Island, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
2208 4th Avenue
Rock Island, IL
Joan E. Fluegel


1932 - 2019
Joan E. Fluegel Obituary

Joan E. Fluegel

April 18, 1932-December 30, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Joan E. Fluegel, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. A funeral mass will be 11 am Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2208 4th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be an hour prior to service time at church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Joan was born in Hiteman, Iowa on April 18, 1932, a daughter of Harry and Lucille Lawless Strom. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1950. Joan married Ronald J. Fluegel on June 2, 1951 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death February 25, 2010.

Joan worked for A & P Grocery Store and Bishops Buffet. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children (and spouses), Pam (Magnus) Berg, Rock Island and Michael (Vickey) Fluegel, Moline; grandson, Ronnie (Crystal) Berg, DeMotte, Ind.; siblings, Donald (Bonnie) Strom, Fort Pierce, Fla. and Connie (Stan) Zelnio, Burke, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Clifford Strom.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Silver Cross Pavilion and Hospice Compassus for their compassionate care.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
