Joan E. Wilson
February 22, 1931-December 3, 2019
COAL VALLEY-Joan E. Wilson, 88, of Coal Valley passed away December 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Monday, December 9, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Coal Valley with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Veterans Association, Genesis Hospice or through parish Masses.
Joan was born February 22, 1931 in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of John and Anna Wilson. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Rock Island. Joan was "the great family organizer" and caregiver to all who loved her. She cared for her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and children for over seven decades. For 31 years Joan was a cherished member and caregiver to the Flesher family household.
Survivors include her sisters Lolita Schlapfer of Silvis and Dorothy DeMink of Moline; many nieces and nephews including Rose, Michael, Mary, Edward, Patrick, Eileen, Christine, and Thomas. Joan was most recently preceded in death by her sister Helen Jorgenson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret Reedy, twin brother John V. Wilson, brother William Wilson, and nephew Joseph Reedy.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 5, 2019