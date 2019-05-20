Joan Fobert-Guise

July 28, 1930-May 19, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Joan L. Fobert-Guise, 88, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2810 5th Ave., Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 2:30 pm Thursday followed by visitation from 3-7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Alleman High School or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Joan was born in Rock Island on July 28, 1930, a daughter of Glenn and Ruth Weigand Wells. She married Francis "Bud" Fobert on June 25, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Bud preceded her in death on May 30, 1987. She married Richard R. Guise on October 27, 1990. He preceded her in death on August 30, 1999.

Joan worked several jobs over the years, which included Montgomery Wards, United Ambulance and Rock Island Township. Her most cherished job was being a homemaker and raising 13 children.

Joan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island, where she was past president of Sodality. Joan was a den mother and volunteered at the John Deere Classic for 28 years. She enjoyed playing cards and belonged to several different card clubs including the Alleman 500. Joan thoroughly enjoyed getting together with her friends. She also loved spending time with her family and traveling, especially with her daughters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Rita (Larry) Daffara, East Moline, Pamela (Michael) Creger, Rock Island, Theresa (Tony) Martinez, Rock Island, Mary (Troy) Randall, Andalusia, Joni (Bill) Saelens, Bettendorf, Cheryl (Doug) Akin, Taylor Ridge, David (Barbara) Fobert, Omaha, Neb., James (Kathy) Fobert, Rock Island, Thomas (Laurie) Fobert, Moline, Gary (Nancy) Fobert, Fernandina Beach, Fla., Robert (Lori) Fobert, Colona, Steve (Kim) Fobert, Cape Canaveral, Fla. and Greg (Sandy) Fobert, Moline; step-children, Philip (Barbara) Guise, Robert Guise, Mary Guise-Brewer, Martha (David) Welch, Suzette (Joseph) Koenig and Terri Guise; 36 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way; and siblings, Raymond Wells, Moline and Patricia (Joe) DePover, Rock Island.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, grandson – Cory Creger, sister – Shirley Welvaert and brother, Glen Wells.

