Joan Grove
April 14, 1930-October 24, 2019
DEWITT-On Thursday, October 24, 2019 Joan Grove passed away peacefully at the age of 89, in DeWitt, Iowa.
Joan was born in Dubuque, Iowa on April 14, 1930 to Aloysius and Veronica (Shekleton) Schuster, and graduated from Clarke College in 1952 with a degree in Sociology and Education. She married her husband John in 1954 and they had six children together.
Joan loved spending time with her family. She was proud of all her children and grandchildren and loved their big family gatherings at holidays. She enjoyed getting together with her coffee group at Bruegger's Bagels and attending the Quad City symphony and other events with friends. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport for more than fifty years, and a teacher at Sacred Heart for twenty-five years, retiring in 1996. Over the years, Joan helped out with many activities at the Handicapped Development Center, where her son Jim works.
Joan is survived by her sons, John Grove of St. Paul, MN, and Jim Grove of Davenport, IA; daughters, Kathy (Russ) Garfin of Forest City, IA and Janet (Gene) Green of DeWitt, IA; grandchildren, Nancy, David, Christopher (Katie), Kate, Michelle (Toba), Emma and John; great-grandchildren, Conor and Malakai; sister, Imelda; brothers, Vince and Loras; sister-in-law, Marge; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John; sons, Michael and David; daughter-in-law, Patty; sisters, Virginia and Jeanette; brothers-in-law, Bud, John, and Tom; and sisters-in-law, Therese and Alice.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at WellSpire West Wing Place in DeWitt who took such good care of their Mom during her stay there and to her roommate Mildred, who was such a good friend to her.
