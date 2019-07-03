Home

Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Joan M. Creen


1924 - 2019
Joan M. Creen Obituary

Joan M. Creen

May 10, 1924-July 2, 2019

MOLINE- Joan McClelland Creen, 95, of Moline passed away peacefully in her home after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be 10:30am, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Joan was born May 10, 1924 to William and Ada Annie McClelland in Colchester, England. Joan was part of the Women's Land Army in England and was also a seamstress. She married Eugene B. Creen on April 7, 1945 while he was stationed in England. She was one of several WWII War Brides that traveled to the United States via the RMS Queen Mary to begin her life in a new country. Joan was a homemaker to her husband and three sons, Michael, Dennis and Steven. After raising her boys, Joan traveled the country with her husband. Joan enjoyed dancing and roller skating in her younger years. As time went on, she really enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips to casinos. She enjoyed spending time with her husband's sisters and brothers and their families which brought much joy to Joan's life as she left her siblings behind in England.

Joan is survived by her sons, Michael (Saundra) Creen, Whiteville, NC and Steven E. Creen, Moline, daughter-in-law, Gloria Creen, Moline, and daughter of her heart, Connie McKean, Silvis. Joan was blessed with five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and close family friends too many to list but greatly loved. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, her son, Dennis, her parents and siblings along with several beloved sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

Published in Quad-City Times from July 3 to July 5, 2019
