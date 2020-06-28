Joan M. Hostens
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan M. Hostens

April 16, 1926-June 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Joan M. Hostens, 94, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Senior Star at Elmore. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Joan was born on April 16, 1926 to Sebastian and Mabel Werthmann in Davenport, Iowa. Following her high school graduation, Joan went on to earn her Master's degree in teaching. Joan was a teacher for 41 years; teaching K -12 at St. Alphonsus and Our Lady of Lourdes, Ottumwa, Iowa, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Great Falls Montana High School, and Rock Island High School. After retiring from teaching Joan was a Real Estate agent for a year and a half. She was united in marriage to Arthur Hostens on August 17, 1996; he preceded her in death in 2015.

Joan was very active in her community. Belonging to the AFL-CIO Labor Union, Delta Kappa Gamma, St. Joseph Church, Holy Family Church, St. John Vianney, and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She loved farming and agricultural; reading; and traveling all across the world. Joan was a terrific woman; she loved to care for others and would give the shirt off her back to those in need.

Those left to honor Joan's memory are her siblings Roger (Marilyn) Werthmann, Jerome (Betty) Werthmann, Geraldine Kreusch, and Madonna (Donald) Nelson; along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Art, her parents, and siblings Mary Crews, Leon Werthmann, Elayne Lyons, Bernard Werthmann, and Barbara McCormick.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Joan's obituary at www.weertsfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved