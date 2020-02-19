|
JoAnn Mallette
January 6, 1936- February 15, 2020
DAVENPORT-A private graveside service for JoAnn Mallette, 84, of Davenport will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no public visitation or services as was her request. Mrs. Mallette died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Silvercrest, Garner Farms in Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
JoAnn DeTienne was born on January 6, 1936 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Jefferies) DeTienne. After graduating from Davenport High School she began work at the Rock Island Arsenal where she met her future husband, Robert R. Mallette. They were married in Davenport on January 10, 1955. He preceded her in death in June of 1997. In 1971 she, along with her husband opened the M & M Pawn Shop in Davenport that her son Brian manages to this day. JoAnn was a member of the Eastern Star, Davenport Chapter for over 50 years and, enjoyed collecting doll houses and miniatures.
She is survived by a Daughter: Vicki Wallner of Davenport; a Son: Brian (Anita) Mallette of Davenport; a Sister: Kathy (Dave) Prewitt of Pollock, MO; 4 Grandchildren: Jeremy, Ryan, Richard, and Amber; and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband Bob, and a Brother Carl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for donation to the Alzheimer's disease Research Project Fund at the University of Iowa.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 19, 2020