Joann Patricia Zelm November 7, 1934-March 15, 2019 STOUGHTON, WI-Joann Patricia Zelm, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 7, 1934, in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Robert and Marie (Moeller) Larkin. Joann graduated from Augustana College with a Bachelor of Art Degree in History. She married Alan Zelm on Aug. 20, 1960 in Davenport, IA. She was a member of Christian Chiropractic Association Auxiliary. Joann enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles and genealogy. She loved being a big part of the Zelm Chiropractic Clinic as she considered all of their patients as her friends. She and Alan enjoyed many mission trips, making friends all over the world. She will be remembered as a selfless, loving person with a deep faith. Most important to her was her role, as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Joann is survived by husband, Dr. Alan Zelm; daughter, Dr. Ann Metzler; granddaughter, Louisa (Greg Probst) Zelm; 2 grandsons, Kurt Zelm and Caden Metzler; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by son, Dr. Mark Alan Zelm; father, Robert Joseph Larkin; mother, Marie Moeller Larkin; and brother, Kenneth D Larkin. Funeral services will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, with Pastor Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Burial will be held at Graves Cemetery with a luncheon at the church to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until time of the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Alan & Joann Zelm Scholarship Fund. Joann's family would like to thank all of their friends and family for their loving support these past weeks and Agrace HospiceCare for the incredible care given to Joann and our family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.