Joanne Nitschke

June 29, 1932-August 3, 2020

COLUMBUS, WI-Joanne Nitschke age 88, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Larson House in Columbus. She was born on June 29, 1932 in Columbus to Edwin and Doris (Lang) Mulligan. Joanne was married to George Nitschke on October 21, 1950 in Columbus and together had a son. They lived for a time in Houston, TX and moved to Davenport, IA where she worked for many years at George Evans Corp. in Moline, IL. After her beloved husband's sudden and untimely death, Joanne returned to Columbus where she eventually found companionship with former co-worker Herb Wetzel. Joanne kept busy with volunteer work at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus Community Hospital Gift Shop, and Bingo at the Senior Center. She also drove seniors to hospital appointments and volunteered during many election years at polling stations. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed competing in tournaments, once hitting a hole-in-one. As part of her active routine, she was an avid walker before most considered walking a health benefit. Joanne will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kindness to all, her devotion to her Catholic faith and most of all her deep love for her family.

Survivors include her son Dana (Shelly) of Alamo Heights, TX; five grandchildren Ryan Nitschke, Rachel (Cody) Schultz, Tommy and Molly Nitschke, Mallory Cohn; great grandson Cormac Schultz; two sisters Jeanne Jones and Donna Hendricks both of Columbus; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George in 1981; brother Bernard Mulligan; daughter-in-law Tricia; two brothers-in-law Bob Jones and Dale Hendricks; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ruth and Byron Freck. Interment is at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. A memorial mass will be held at a later date, post Covid-19. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Church or Prairie Ridge Health. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

