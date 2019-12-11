|
|
JoEllyn Bradley
November 5, 1946-December 5, 2019
BETTENDORF-JoEllyn Bradley, 73, of Bettendorf, IA passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, after an extended illness. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be held one hour prior, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
JoEllyn was born on November 5, 1946 in Jefferson City, MO to John and Marcine (Burks) Sanders. In 1949, the family moved to Davenport, Iowa. She was a 1964 graduate of Davenport Central High School and went on to study medical technology, graduating from Marycrest College in 1969. After working as a medical technician she chose to change careers and became a substance abuse counselor. In 2012, after 25 years of service, she retired. She married Leon H. Bradley in 1971. They went on to have two daughters and later divorced in 1993.
JoEllyn loved to cook, spend time with her family and spoil her grandchildren. As a mother, she taught her girls to work hard, be honest, and treat other people with kindness. As a grandmother, she loved nothing more than getting on the floor and playing for hours with her grandkids. She was always there to help fix a skinned knee, share a joke, and fix a gourmet snack in minutes. The love that she gave to her family was unconditional and her years were filled with acts of kindness and helping others.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mrs. Lisa (Gary) Windus and Mrs. Erin (Jeremy) Gibb; grandson, Jackson; granddaughter, Cameron; sister, Mrs. Nancy (Ralph) DeShon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John D Sanders, and (Alice) Marcine Sanders.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 11, 2019