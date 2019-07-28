Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Joey Hendricksen Sr. Obituary

Joey Hendricksen Sr.

February 24, 1960-July 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Joey Hendricksen, Sr., 59, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, surrounded by his family.

The family will greet friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Honoring his Kiowa heritage, cremation rites will take place following visitation.

Joey was born on February 24, 1960, in Davenport, a son of John and Pauline (Cleveland) Hendricksen, Sr.

He was proud of being an enrolled member of the Kiowa tribe. He enjoyed attending pow-wows, the outdoors, and fishing. He also enjoyed country and western and classic rock.

Joey is survived by his son: Joey Hendricksen, Jr., Davenport, Iowa; siblings: Irma Leigh (Charles) Rountree, Albuquerque, NM, James (Christine) Hendricksen, all of Davenport, and Jeffrey (Christine) Hendricksen, Muscatine, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Cleo Hendricksen, Marlene Anderson, John Hendricksen, Jr., and Jackie Lee Hendricksen, Sr.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Joey's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 28, 2019
