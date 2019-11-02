|
John A. Massick
November 11, 1915-October 31, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for John A. Massick, 103, of Davenport will be 12:00 pm on Wednesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 am to service time at the Mortuary. Interment will be in Memorial Park, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Welcome Home Soldier's Monument, 6451 U.S. 34, Albia, IA 52531.
John Albert Massick died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice.
John was born on November 11, 1915, on the family farm in Monroe County, Iowa, to Mike and Elizabeth Masick. After the Civilian Conservation Corps, John enlisted in the Army, serving as Platoon Sgt. in the 95th Infantry Division, Co. H, until 1945 in the European theatre, proud to have been named the oldest living World War II veteran from Monroe County. He married Velma Tower October 2, 1948, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
John worked as a machinist at Bendix 1950-1981 and Wayne Montgomery 1968-2010, where he loved talking to the customers. He loved gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting, and using his tools to fix things for friends and neighbors.
Those left to honor his memory are Charles (Elizabeth) Tower and Susan Massick, Davenport; Jean Richards, Bountiful, Utah; Phil Massick, Walcott; grandchildren; siblings Irvin Massick and Irene Worth; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, siblings Steve, Frank, Mike, Albert, Margaret Woods and Liz McDaniel.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019