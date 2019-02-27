John A. Pugh

July 20, 1939-February 20, 2019

DAVENPORT-John A. Pugh, 79, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton died peacefully Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Amber Springs Nursing Home – West Des Moines, Iowa.

A visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory. After services his body will be cremated. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

John Alvin Pugh was born July 20, 1939 in Clinton, Iowa, the son of John and Marvel (Nelson) Pugh. He worked as a Millwright with the Union and various companies, allowing him to work in many states with the US and abroad. He retired in 2001 from Nichols Aluminum. He married Louise Russett on July 16, 1983 in Davenport, Iowa.

John was fond of his three cats: Puff, Macy and Mox and his dog, Tootie. He loved to be outside with his animals and working in his garden or enjoying time at his cabin. He was an avid history and train buff; and enjoyed collecting and restoring Civil War era guns. He always loved spending time with his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife Louise of Davenport; children: Kim Drury and Carol Hurr, both of Clinton, Tara (Randy Coons) Fleming and Leah Cafer all of Davenport; grandchildren: Adam (Kelli) Hehlke of Bettendorf, Nicole Hehlke of Davenport, Jonathan Drury of Clinton, Jacqueline Drury of Ames, Iowa, Veronica (Jake Miller) Fleming of Colona, Illinois and Makayla Fleming of Davenport; many great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Betty Stillings and Janice Hansen.

Memorials may be made to the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport or the Clinton Human Society.