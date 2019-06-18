John Babcock

December 11, 1928-June 15, 2019

BURLINGTON-Mr. John Lee Babcock, 90, of Burlington, died at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born December 11, 1928 in Buffalo, Iowa, he was the son of Carl R. and Helen N. (Roop) Babcock. He married Ernestine Martin on October 15, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa. She died April 2, 2012.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as SSGT. He obtained his G.E.D. following his military service.

John worked as a telecommunications technician for Northwestern Bell and AT&T for 30 years until his retirement in 1983.

He was a member of St. Luke United Church of Christ.

He belonged to Big River Camping Club, Telephone Pioneers, loved camping, was wii bowling champion at Sunnybrook and a Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Survivors include three children, Alan (Linda) Babcock of Littleton, CO, Nancy (Tom) Jahncke of Barrington, IL, and David (Dana) Babcock of Danville, IA; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and infant daughter, Sally Babcock.

The funeral service for Mr. Babcock will be 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 19th at Lunning Chapel. Pastor Peggy Stott will officiate. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military rites. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until noon, Wednesday at Lunning Chapel.

A memorial has been established for St. Luke United Church of Christ.