Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
John "Shorty" Blumer


1931 - 2019
John "Shorty" Blumer Obituary

John "Shorty" Blumer

November 24, 1931-December 13, 2019

LONG GROVE, IA-John "Shorty" Blumer, 88, died December 13, 2019, at Trinity Rock Island.

John Hoehn Blumer was born November 24, 1931, in Long Grove to the late Fridolin and Mabel (Heath) Blumer. He married Sylvia "Jean" Schaeffer February 4, 1957, in Muscatine. The couple resided at rural Long Grove where they raised their family. In his younger years, John worked for several area farmers. He was employed by Alcoa for 39 years until retirement in 1991. Sylvia preceded John in death May 28, 2009.

He was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Long Grove Lions Club. John loved Ford tractors and restoring them with his son, John. He enjoyed time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren and traveling with his wife, Jean, where they visited all 50 states, Ireland, England and much of Europe.

Surviving are children, Terry Blumer, Davenport, Jeanette (Bryon) Amidon, Andalusia, Illinois, Barbara Blumer, Long Grove, John A. Blumer, Long Grove and Linda (Gary) Schulte, New Vienna; grandchildren, Brandon Amidon, Ashley Blumer, Kori Blumer, Wyatt Schulte and Morgan Schulte; a sister, Margie Dau, Davenport.

Also preceding John in death were sisters, Rosanne May, Mary Jane Wilbanks, Elsie Kloppenberg and brothers, George Blumer, Fred Blumer and Ralph Blumer.

The family will receive friends at St. Ann Catholic Church, Long Grove from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Msgr. Drake Shafer will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Catholic Church.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brandon Amidon, Wyatt Schulte and Morgan Schulte; godson, Leo Costello and friends Dustin Smith and Tom Murphy.

A complete obituary and photo tribute may be viewed, and condolences expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2019
