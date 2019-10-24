|
John Christopher Banks
January 5, 1989-October 23, 2019
DAVENPORT-Memorial services for John Christopher Banks, 30, Davenport, will be 6:30pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Halligan- McCabe- DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be from 5pm until service time at the funeral home.
John passed on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport.
John was born in Davenport on January 5, 1989 to John and Lynne (Decker) Banks. He attended high school in Davenport and graduated from Western Illinois with a bachelor's degree in 2017. At the time of his death, he had completed his course work for his Master's degree in Public Health at Western Illinois and was actively involved in giving back to the community.
John's passions in life were his family, the Chicago Bears, and music. He loved spending time with his family, and he was living his best life when he and his mom would travel to see the Bears play. John was devoted to his wife, Krysana and her son Logan, and his beloved dog Babygirl. John participated in many Bix races and was proud to complete multiple half marathons. Family truly meant everything to him, and he never missed an opportunity to express his love and give hugs. John's loving and giving spirit will live on through organ donation.
Survivors include his wife, Krysana Lewis and her son Logan, Davenport; mother Lynne Banks, Oviedo, FL; sisters Kristie Banks, Oviedo, Joy Banks, Galesburg, Jontae Waters, Davenport, Corrine (Kenny) Dail, Chicago, grandmother, Mary Decker, Oviedo,
He was preceded in death by his father, MSGT John Banks, and uncles James Decker and Duke Banks.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the professional staff of Genesis East Medical Center ICU.
Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport and the Epilepsy Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.