John J. "Jack" Donahue

July 4, 1927 - August 4, 2020

WEST DES MOINES - John J. "Jack" Donahue, 93 passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Basilica of St. John in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, August 14, 2020. While Jack would have enjoyed having his family and friends join together to celebrate his life, a private funeral mass and burial at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines will be attended by his family. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.ilescares.com shortly before 12 noon.

Jack was born the son of Earl M. and Reva A. Harrington Donahue on July 4, 1927 in Des Moines. He was a 1945 graduate of Dowling High School and graduated from Drake University in 1950. Jack served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in WWII. On November 20, 1948 Jack married his high school sweetheart Julia P. "Judy" Casey in Des Moines and their marriage of 63 years was blessed with 5 children. From 1964-1974 they lived in the Quad City area, until they moved back to West Des Moines where they made their home.

Jack is survived and lovingly remembered by his children Sheila (Mark) Douglas of West Des Moines, Dan (Cheryl) Donahue of Davenport, Julia (Rich Bernstein) Donahue of Omaha, Nebraska and Mary (Dan) Breidinger also of Davenport; and 11 grandchildren, Erin, Amanda, Casey, Sean, Meghan, Mark, Colin, Ali, Kevin, Kate and Molly; and 12 great grandchildren, Culley, Morgan, Madeline, Aidan, Camden, Gracyn, Hudson, Carter, Ella, Jack, Oscar Grace and son in-law Pat Glynn. Jack was preceded into eternal life by his wife Judy, daughter Linda, his parents, sisters Aloyse and Reva Ann and brother Mick. Family was everything to Jack.

As a talented athlete in his younger years, Jack received many awards for his participation in high school, college, semi-pro and AAU athletics. Jack also played baseball for the US Army in Greensboro, North Carolina. During his high school athletic career, he was named to numerous all-state and all-city basketball and baseball teams culminating with induction into the inaugural Dowling High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Jack was named Captain of the Drake University All-Time Baseball Team. He was inducted into the B'Nai B'Rith Hall of Fame and Drake University Hall of Fame. Following his athletic career Jack enjoyed coaching many basketball and baseball teams. The highlight of Jack's coaching was The Donahue Basketball Camp in Des Moines for his Grandsons. Grandma Judy was the Camp Cook.

After a very successful 36-year career with Deere & Company, Jack was very active in volunteer activities. Along with Judy, Jack was a reading mentor volunteer at Findley Elementary school for 10 years. In addition, Jack was a member and past President of Kiwanis, Golden K Club in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, or The Danny Joe Memorial Golf Tournament.

