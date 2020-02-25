|
John E. (Jack) Wilson
September 26, 1925-February 23, 2020
CLINTON-John E. (Jack) Wilson 94 of Clinton passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Clinton. According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Wednesday February 26th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the Pape Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City, IL at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Jack was born in Peoria, IL on September 26, 1925, the son of Joseph L. and Margaret (McMahon) Wilson. He married Geraldine Geiger on July 3, 1965 in Sterling, IL. She died on January 18, 2010. Jack proudly served his country in World War II from October 1943 to November 1945 as an Army Air Corps radio operator based in Italy with the 64th Troop Carrier Group, 18th Squadron. He graduated from Lacon, IL High School in 1943 and Bradley University, Peoria, IL in 1951 where he lettered in baseball.
Jack retired from American States Insurance as a field representative in 1989. In his semi-retirement, he drove for RC Smith Transportation, Morrison, IL. Through the good years and the less than stellar years, he was a devout St. Louis Cardinal and Green Bay Packer fan. Jack was a member of Prince of Peace Parish and a life member of the American Legion, Post 593, Lacon, IL. He enjoyed listening to jazz and dancing to the big bands.
Jack is survived by his sister Jo Ellen Clawes; his brother Larry Wilson; daughter-in-law Lela Mitchell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Geraldine. Because Jack never met a stranger, he will also be missed by a large circle of friends. A special thanks to the staff of Prairie Hills and Genesis Hospice for their loving care. Adios, Au Revior, Auf Wiedersehn.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 25, 2020