John Edward Young
1959 - 2020
John Edward Young

December 11, 1959-August 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-John Edward Young, 60, passed away at Genesis East in Davenport, Iowa.

Born December 11, 1959 in Davenport, IA son of Donald H. Young and Wanda B. (Burnaugh) Young. He graduated from Harry S. Truman School in 1981 and was a resident of the Handicapped Development Residential Center.

He loved to listen to music and visit the Humane Society to pet the cats. He also enjoyed shopping and attending Camp Courageous. John had a great sense of humor and enjoyed going to Comedy Sports. His laugh was contagious.

John is survived by two sisters, Nancy L. Mingin (Larry Reese) of Palmetto, Florida and Donna B. Powell (Kevin) of Annawan, Illinois; two brothers, James H. Young and Kevin L. Young both of Davenport, IA; four nieces and one nephew; and many grand nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Young; nephew, James H. Young, Jr.; and both of his parents.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
