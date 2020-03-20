|
John F. Davis
April 30, 1998-March 17, 2020
LECLAIRE-John F. Davis, age 21 of LeClaire, Iowa was called to heaven on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (St. Patrick's Day)
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa, where someone will be at the door allowing only so many in at a time. A family service will be held. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Delmar.
John was born on April 30, 1998 in Darlington, Wisconsin to Scott and Susan (Cassel) Davis. He attended DeWitt Elementary and Pleasant Valley middle and high school. John enjoyed vacationing with his sisters, working with his dad on the Donahue Farm, his visits from all of his cousins and playing with his spaniel Bubba. John held an indelible skill to make people smile, young or old. He was an extraordinary son, brother and dreamer who was a huge Star Wars fan and enjoyed gaming, creating with his Legos and building his own computer. Money meant nothing to John other than means to enjoy Legos and video games, which he often gifted to friends and donated to area non-profits. He slayed villains in the games as a way to block out pain from Myhre Syndrome and the untreatable seizures caused by his brain tumors which struck him in the prime of life at age 17. Seventeen doctors and top-notch surgeons for five years were unable to reverse the storm. John would want us to learn to cherish our loved ones and pets during the short time we have on this earth. John devoutly believed in Heaven and Angels even though he was unable to attend services at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire due to his condition. He was proud of his first place win in the Photography Show at Navy Pier in Chicago. The "Night to Shine" event was the highlight of his high school career.
Those who will cherish his memories are his parents Scott and Susan Davis of LeClaire, two sisters Cassandra Davis of Cedar Rapids, Isabelle Davis of LeClaire, his paternal grandmother Mary Davis, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Robert and Phyllis Cassel and his paternal grandfather Virgil Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a or the family requests that you send cards or flowers to the homebound and those with special health needs.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2020