John Frederic Green (Fred) MD

November 7, 1934-July 30, 2020

BETTENDORF-John Frederic Green (Fred) MD, 85, of Bettendorf, died on July 30, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf.

Fred was born on November 7, 1934 in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of Edward and Clara Geeson Green. He grew up in Worland, Wyoming and attended Creighton University where graduated from Medical School in 1960.

On June 4, 1960 he was united in marriage to Maxine Karpan. From 1962 to 1964 he served in the United States Navy, honorably discharged as a Lieutenant.

He worked as a general surgeon in hospitals in Detroit, Denver and Alexandria, Minnesota until 1978 when he began working at John Deere and Co., serving as corporate medical director for 25 years until his retirement in 2005. He was a very active member of numerous medical professional organizations including the AMA, RAMS and ACOEM where he served as president in 1995. He was also an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf.

He enjoyed exercising, running, golfing and spending time with his family and grandkids.

He is survived by his 3 sons, J.F. of Bettendorf, Dan and his wife Janis of Tracy, California and Steve and his wife Melissa of Indianola, Iowa; his daughter-in-law, Kris Green of Edina, Minnesota and his 8 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maxine, his son Dr. Andy Green and his 4 sisters.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank The Fountains Senior Living and the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities for their kindness and care.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Fred's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.