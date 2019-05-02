John Gentzkow

April 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for John Gentzkow, 77, of Davenport will be 10 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 5520 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation is Friday evening from 4:30-7:30 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Grace Evangelical Free Church.

After a brief illness, John passed away peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, April 30 surrounded by his family. He was born in 1941 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of John and Bernice Gentzkow. He married Joan Nowicki on October 26, 1963, in Mendota, IL.

John worked as an operations manager in various industries throughout his career. He was actively involved in boards and committees at various organizations and at his church. He enjoyed spending time with his family at home and in Colorado.

Survivors include his wife Joan; six daughters: Jennifer Kem, Davenport, Jill (Jeff) Jost, Waukee, IA, Janice (Mike) Burris, Urbandale, IA, Jodi (Brent) Bowles, Searcy, AR, Janine (Kevin) Wright, Davenport and Janel (Ryan) Kelly, Davenport; 14 grandchildren, 2 great- grandchildren and sisters: Mary (John) Korschgen, Carol Horner and Kathy Gerard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronald and Doug, and his grandson Ryan Burris.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to John's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.