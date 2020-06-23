John T. Green

October 31, 1929-June 21, 2020

John T. Green, 90, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. A luncheon will be announced during the funeral service.

He was born October 31, 1929 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son Raymond & Lola (Hard) Green. John served in the United States Army from 1951-52 and received a Purple Heart for his service. He was united in marriage to Alice M. Bowen on September 17, 1954 in Clinton, Iowa.

John was a crane operator for many years with the Corps of Engineers and had also worked out of Rock Island, Illinois. He enjoyed fishing in earlier years and was a life-long camper. He was known to self-learn many things and was relied on for help from friends and family. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Alice; his daughters, Cassandra (Jim) Ferrel of Eldridge, Gayle Bennett of Eldridge and Lori (Rick) Swanson of Park View, Iowa; his sons, John (Sandra) Green Jr. of Eldridge and Donald (Jodi) Green of Stoddard, Wisconsin; sixteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and his sister, Margaret Allen of Missouri.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carol McCarty; his son-in-law, Jim Bennett; and his great-granddaughter, Willow Ferrel.

