John (Jack) H. Armstrong

April 17, 1936-July 27, 2020

WINTER PARK, FL-John (Jack) H. Armstrong, 84, of Winter Park, FL passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Orlando, FL.

Jack, originally from Geneseo, IL, was a retired professor and Assistant Dean (University of Central Florida), a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Winter Park, FL, an avid reader, dog lover, and bicyclist. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; his children Amy Armstrong and John Armstrong (Darleen); and his grandchildren, Mark, Jason, and Heidi Armstrong.

Memorial donations may be made in tribute to Jack to The Aphasia House Fund at UCF. For Jack's full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/winter-park-fl