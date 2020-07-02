John H. (Jack) May

May 13, 1937-June 23, 2020

ROSEVILLE, CA–John H. (Jack) May, 83, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the St. Mathias Church in Muscatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials for the Jack May Scholarship fund to support a student from Mineral Point to attend college can be sent to Central State Bank, 301 Iowa Avenue, PO Box 146, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the church. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate.

Jack was born May 13, 1937, in Mineral Point, Wisconsin to Herman and Mary (Mae) May. He married Elaine Houtakker (deceased) on November 15, 1958, in Belmont Wisconsin. Together they loved raising for boys in Muscatine, Iowa. Jack was a devout Catholic and extremely proud of his sons, grandchildren, and daughters-in-law. He thoroughly enjoyed a success 42-year career with Kent Feeds where he retired as President in 2003. Jack cared about his community and was active in many local projects, civic organizations and on industry boards supporting the agriculture industry. He was always on the go, and would make it to his children's events, be an auctioneer for a charity, or announcing at a swim meet. Anywhere the action was, Jack was in the middle of it. When the hog industry went into a deep recession, he led a campaign to "Eat more pork" which was recognized across the Midwest.

After the passing of Elaine in 2000, Jack moved to Granite Bay, California, and married Laura Rexroad (deceased) on August 2, 2003. Jack embraced Laura's family, his new community, and was active in the Granite Bay Rotary. In his spare time, he enjoyed walking his four-legged friends in the neighborhood and enjoyed writing children's books. He wrote "Jumpin; Jackie, The Cow That Jumped Over The Moon," "Rolf's Guide to Training Your Pet Human" and he invented the Moon Jump Trainer, designed to keep kids active. Jack was passionate about encouraging others and selling the positives of life. He was a strong believer in the importance of post high school education and has established several scholarships. As a life-long Rotarian, he spearheaded a flag project at the Granite Bay Park which recognized veterans of the armed services. He was best known for his sense of humor, storytelling, and ability to make each person he interacted with feel special.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Steve May of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Chris and Joanne May of St. Louis, Missouri, Todd and Eva May of Edina, Minnesota, and Brian and Tracy May of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Lucy May of Portland, Oregon, Jack May of Denver, Colorado, Sophia May of St, Louis, Missouri, and Jessie and Henry May of Edina, Minnesota; and a sister, Marge Terenzetti of Utica, New York.

John was preceded in death by his parents; Elaine May; Laura May; granddaughter, Nora Grace May; his sisters, Genevieve (Sr. Stellan) and Norma Christ.