John Hunt

September 16, 1929-June 22, 2019

SILVIS-Funeral services for John R. Hunt, 89, of Silvis, IL, will be 9 am Saturday, June 29 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, IL. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 4 -7 pm Friday, June 28 at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 pm. Mr. Hunt died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis.

John was born September 16, 1929, in Rock Island, IL, the son of Frank and Marie DeVacht Hunt. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Silvis Fire Department for many years. He retired from the fire department September 1995 as the Assistant Fire Chief. John retired from Moline Consumers Company in 1994 after 39 years of service. He was Silvis First Ward Alderman from 1997 – 2001. He enjoyed golf and loved to fish.

He married Marcella Degraer April 24, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. She passed away December 25, 2018.

Survivors include his daughter, Therese Hunt, San Diego, CA. Robert (brother-in-law) and Mildred Degraer. Rob (nephew) and Mary Degraer. Michelle (niece) and Bill LaVoy. Dan Maertens (nephew), Tom Maertens (nephew) and Cathy Maertens (niece). As well as grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son, David Hunt.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 3209 60th St. Moline, IL.

