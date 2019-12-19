Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
New Holland, PA
John "Jack" Kane


1943 - 2019
John "Jack" Kane Obituary

John (Jack) Kane

July 8, 1943-December 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-John (Jack) Kane, 76, a Scott County native, died in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Dec. 6 after a prolonged illness. He was a 1968 graduate of St. Ambrose College and a certified public accountant, later transitioning to financial analysis and financial system software development. He enjoyed clever wit, good books, problem solving, and tinkering with anything mechanical. He valued hard work, self-sufficiency, and family. He counted his brothers and sisters as his best friends. He will be missed by his survivors: his wife of 53 years Ann; his children Elleen, Helen, and Kevin; sons-in-law Steven Donaldson and John Powell; his grandchildren, Shannon, Brandon, Ethan, Ryan, and Cassidy; his brothers Gerry and David and sister-in-law Mary McGrath; his sisters Betty, Sheila, Theresa, Patricia, and Kathleen; brothers-in-law John Soldano and Patrick Hogan; 14 nieces and nephews, and 16 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Marcella and Ambrose, and two brothers. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a. m., Dec. 21 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, New Holland, Pennsylvania. Internment of ashes will take place June 17 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove, Iowa.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 19, 2019
