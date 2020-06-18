John Louis Grosskruger
John Louis Grosskruger

June 20, 1966-2020

JASPER, GA-John Louis Grosskruger, 54, of Jasper, Georgia, formerly of Bellevue, passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded with a funeral service taking place at 11 am on Saturday, June 20, at Lemke Funeral Homes – South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Drive). A visitation occurs one-hour prior from 10 am to 11 am at the funeral home, (no Covid19 restrictions on gatherings), burial follows at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

John was born June 20, 1966 the son of John and Marianne (Carter) Grosskruger.

John worked at AutoZone in Jasper, Georgia. He worked helping his Dad on the family hog farm, driving tractors, overhauling them, (one tractor overhauled twice in a row), working on diesel engines, and visiting his friends. He also enjoyed snow skiing. John was very well liked by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith.

John is survived by his mother and step-father – Marianne and Paul Wenzel of Clinton; daughter – Ashley (Andrew) Franzen of Clinton; two grandchildren – Mary Ann and Elijah Albert; cousins – Valerie, Matthew and Ryan Carter, C. David Carter, David, Paul and Mark Grosskruger and Dean, Lynn and Neal Engel, all their spouses; with other beloved uncles, aunts and several special friends.

Preceding John in death are his father and cousin – Kristy Carter, and both sets of grandparents.

Memorials made can be directed to the family.

Fond memories and condolences for John's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lemke Funeral Home
2610 Manufacturing Dr
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-0854
