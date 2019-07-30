Home

John M. Galella


1947 - 2019
John M. Galella Obituary

John M. Galella

June 21, 1947-July 26, 2019

MOLINE - John M. Galella, born June 21, 1947 - passed away July 26, 2019, at his home. There is nothing traditional about John, so his obituary should not be traditional. John loved with his soul. You were either his friend or his foe. He did not have much for in between.

John was born to John & Helen Galella who preceded him in death. John loved his children, Jerry, and Penny West and Tammy McCance & his sister, Mary Anne Milak and brother-in-law, Paul. He loved his wife Orintha Frances Galella who preceded him in death on March 19, 2019. He died with a broken heart wanting her again.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran.

So many stories that there is no end and no beginning to them. He loved to ride his motorcycle. He loved his lotto. He lived his life with passion. He was always moving in the fast lane. There was no time to slow and look around there is the here and now - let's go.

He will be missed by his children, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister and all of his friends and family.

John did not want a funeral - he wanted everyone to move forward with his memories talked about with laughter and love. We will have a Celebration of John's Life - all are welcome to share their endless stories.

Condolences may be sent to www.deroofuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 30, 2019
