John M. Tunis

September 16, 1952-June 14, 2019

SILVIS-John M. Tunis, 66, of Silvis passed away June 14, 2019 at Aspen Rehab and Health Care Center in Silvis.

Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.

John was born September 16, 1952 in Davenport, IA the son of Earl and Mary Kohut Tunis. He married Georgia Miller and later married Carol Lujack. John enjoyed volunteering for the rummage closet with Frontier Center through Vera French n Davenport.

Survivors include his daughter Shamera Barber of Britt, IA; grandchildren Andrew and Aiden Barber and a sister Carol (Pat) Wynn from Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, both of his beautiful wives and many more loved ones.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care, Silvis for all of their kind and great care.

