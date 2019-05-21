Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
John Maynard Obituary

John Maynard

December 7, 1956-May 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Memorial services for John Maynard, 62, of Davenport, will be 12:00 pm (Noon) on Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport. Inurnment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Friday from 11:00 am to service time at the church.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

John passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home in Davenport.

John was born on December 7, 1956 in Davenport, the son of Johnnie and Jeanette (Teel) Maynard. He worked as a contractor in the QC Area. He married Tammi Hunt October of 1977 in Davenport, they were later divorced.

John was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport. He enjoyed outdoor sports such as fishing, hunting, and golfing

Survivors include his daughter; Heather Goodlow and her fiancé, Tim Snyder, mother; Jeanette Bachman of Davenport; sisters; Vickie (David) Conger and Mary (Randy) Kluever; brothers; Jeff (Margaret) Maynard, and Tim (Barb) Maynard, grandchildren; Kaleb and Morgan Goodlow.

He was preceded in death by his father; Johnnie A. Maynard, step-father; Sonny Bachman, and brother, Michael Maynard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from May 21 to May 22, 2019
