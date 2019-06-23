John Michael Cade

December 24, 1959-April 6, 2019

DALLAS, TX-John Michael Cade, born December 24, 1959 in Elgin, Illinois, to Carol Cade and the late John M. Cade Sr., passed away at age 59 on April 6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

John grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa and was a graduate of Bettendorf High School and Marycrest College. He moved to Dallas where co-owned and operated a machinery manufacturing company. He married his wife Linda on July 4, 1997 on the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Isles. John loved family, friends, travel, sports, music, old movies, Christmas, and making everyone around him laugh. We love and miss you Johnny.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda, mother Carol Cade of Bettendorf, brother Steven (Carol) Cade of Chicago, sister Candace Dietzel and nieces Caroline and Charlotte Dietzel of Walnut Creek, California. He also leaves behind two cats and two dogs that were rescues and his much beloved pets.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and share happy memories of John at a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 7th from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm at Duck Creek Lodge, 3300 E Locust Street, Davenport, Iowa 52803.

Those who wish may donate in John's name to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center (www.qcawc.org) located 724 2nd Ave W, Milan, IL 61264.