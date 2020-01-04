Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Burial
Following Services
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
John O. Dunbar


1962 - 2020
John O. Dunbar Obituary

John O. Dunbar

November 15, 1962-January 1, 2020

BETTENDORF-John O. Dunbar, 57, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the family.

John Olin Dunbar was born November 15, 1962 in Moline Illinois, the son of Olin & Verna (Muellerleile) Dunbar. John graduated from Bettendorf High School and the University of Iowa with degrees in Mass Communications and Journalism. John had made the Dean's list all four years he attended.

John was a great lover of music, especially jazz and he was a charter member of the Catfish Jazz Society. John was a kind and gentle man who led a simple life and loved his family. He enjoyed golf, poetry, reading and plants. One of his poems was published in "Lyrical Iowa". In his earlier years he excelled at athletics, especially in basketball.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Lewis of Moline; his brothers, Michael (Anne) Dunbar of Prophetstown, Illinois, James (Linda) Dunbar of Plano, Texas and Paul (Amy) Dunbar of Riverside, Iowa; many nephews, nieces and cousins; his companion, Melody Christopher; and a special friend, Doug Houston.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, James Lewis.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting John's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 4, 2020
